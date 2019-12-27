CyberVein (CVT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $404,736.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $404,736.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

