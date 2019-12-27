CyberVein (CVT) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and IDEX. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $406,993.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

