CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,570. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.