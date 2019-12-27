DAEX One Day Volume Hits $269,544.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DAEX has a total market cap of $839,067.00 and $269,544.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.74 or 0.05870954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023347 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

