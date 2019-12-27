Dai Market Cap Hits $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including OasisDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

