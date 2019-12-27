Dai Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gate.io, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

