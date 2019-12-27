Daneel Reaches Market Cap of $30,026.00 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Daneel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Daneel has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Daneel has a market capitalization of $30,026.00 and $1.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Daneel

Daneel (CRYPTO:DAN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

