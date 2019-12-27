Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

