Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

DSKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 101.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

