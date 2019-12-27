Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 28th total of 34,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Data I/O news, Director John D. Delafield purchased 62,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $230,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Data I/O by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 5,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

