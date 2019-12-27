DATA Trading Down 2.5% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $47,657.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.