Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,072.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $360,472.00 and approximately $26,072.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

