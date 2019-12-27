DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $103,078.00 and approximately $109,274.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00569070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009996 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.