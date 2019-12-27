Davis Select International ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:DINT)

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $19.10. 322,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,300. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.