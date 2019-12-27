Davis Select Worldwide ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

DWLD stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,765. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.