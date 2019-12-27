DeepOnion Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $3,059.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

