DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,842.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $724,672.00 and $2,842.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022717 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003680 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 509.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

