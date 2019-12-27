Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Del Taco Restaurants also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

TACO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 63,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $469,389.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 896.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

