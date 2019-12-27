Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delek US by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 576,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Delek US by 1,777.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 343,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 706,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 342,179 shares during the last quarter.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.49.

NYSE:DK opened at $33.97 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

