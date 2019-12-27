Delphy (DPY) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $586.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

