DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $2,744.00 and $22.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00330712 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003423 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010005 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

