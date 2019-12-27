Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dero has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $512,577.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,042,406 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

