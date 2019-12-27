Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $84.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.13 million and the lowest is $84.00 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $71.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $326.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $327.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $361.68 million, with estimates ranging from $359.37 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,467,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,164,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.