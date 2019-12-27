Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market cap of $13,605.00 and $6,267.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.01738306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.02777615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00563614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00624351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061348 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00380408 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

