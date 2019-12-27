Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.47).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

LHA stock opened at €16.35 ($19.01) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

