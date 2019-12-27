DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Reaches $0.0095

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $147,180.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

