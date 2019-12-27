Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 351,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.37. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

