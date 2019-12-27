DEX (DEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $906,747.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.