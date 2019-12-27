DEX Price Reaches $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. DEX has a market cap of $2.42 million and $603,980.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last week, DEX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00184745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.01254040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.