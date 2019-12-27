DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.50 Million

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce sales of $427.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $338.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,024. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 120.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 717.73 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

