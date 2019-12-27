Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 63.9% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007262 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $2,518.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,391,366 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

