Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the November 28th total of 457,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,592. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

