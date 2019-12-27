Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Short Interest Up 81.6% in December

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the November 28th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Digirad stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Digirad has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter.

In other Digirad news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

