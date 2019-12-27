DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,167.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $2.93 million and $80,167.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00547326 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.