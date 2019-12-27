DigitalNote (XDN) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $1,575.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00618447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

