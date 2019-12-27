Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 28th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter worth $224,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.82. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

