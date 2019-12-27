Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Cap of $620,664.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $620,664.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009623 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003071 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006042 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

