Dimension Chain Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $65.30 million and $1.93 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003636 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018632 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

