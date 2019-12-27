Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 27,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

