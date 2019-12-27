Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Short Interest Update

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. 230,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

