Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DXYN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

