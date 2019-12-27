DMarket One Day Trading Volume Hits $761,728.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $761,728.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

