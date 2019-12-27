DogeCash Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $49,803.00 and $84.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

