Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $250.94 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $250.94 million and $80.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Fatbtc, HitBTC and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00566154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,645,994,289 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, FreiExchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Graviex, SouthXchange, Exrates, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-Patex, Exmo, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Upbit, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, BCEX, Cryptohub, cfinex, Kraken, Livecoin, Koineks, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Ovis, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, CoinEx, Coinbe, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, C-CEX, HitBTC, Robinhood, Tidex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Novaexchange, Indodax, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, QBTC, CoinEgg, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

