Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ opened at $1.22 on Friday. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Dogness International Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

