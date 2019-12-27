Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.87. Dover has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

