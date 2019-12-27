Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DVD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 204,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

