DraftCoin Trading 50.3% Lower Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $30,172.00 and $16.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

