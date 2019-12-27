Dragon Coins (DRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,909.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $33,909.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.