Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches Market Cap of $12,267.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,267.00 and approximately $47,090.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,250,339 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.